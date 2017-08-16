Dippolito bond denied while she appeals verdict - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Dippolito bond denied while she appeals verdict

A judge has denied bond for Dalia Dippolito pending her appeal.

The ruling was issued Wednesday afternoon.

The court said Dippolito is more likely to flee now that she faces separation from her child.

In his ruling the judge wrote, "...the Defendant is a flight risk and that appellate bond is not now appropriate in this case."

Dippolito was convicted in June by a jury of six for solicitation to commit murder in 2009. She was later sentenced to 16 years in prison.

Dippolito's attorneys believe they have grounds to overturn the verdict.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

