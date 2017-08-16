Dippolito bond denied while she appeals verdict

-
Monday, August 14 2017 4:07 AM EDT2017-08-14 08:07:08 GMT
Wednesday, August 16 2017 7:40 AM EDT2017-08-16 11:40:08 GMT
Next week's stunning solar eclipse in the United States will generate as much science as oohs and aahs.More >> Next week's stunning solar eclipse in the United States will generate as much science as oohs and aahs.More >>
Tuesday, August 15 2017 4:38 AM EDT2017-08-15 08:38:23 GMT
Wednesday, August 16 2017 4:40 AM EDT2017-08-16 08:40:53 GMT
"We should not glorify a part of our history in front of our buildings that really is a testament to America's original sin," Gainesville, FL, Mayor Lauren Poe said Monday. More >>
"We should not glorify a part of our history in front of our buildings that really is a testament to America's original sin," Gainesville, FL, Mayor Lauren Poe said Monday.More >>
Tuesday, August 15 2017 3:08 AM EDT2017-08-15 07:08:15 GMT
Wednesday, August 16 2017 3:49 AM EDT2017-08-16 07:49:21 GMT
Soon after a jury determined that Taylor Swift had been groped by a radio station host before a concert in Denver, the singer-songwriter vowed to become a voice for other victims of sexual assault. More >>
Soon after a jury determined that Taylor Swift had been groped by a radio station host before a concert in Denver, the singer-songwriter vowed to become a voice for other victims of sexual assault.More >>
Tuesday, August 15 2017 10:19 PM EDT2017-08-16 02:19:52 GMT
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend. More >>
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.More >>
Tuesday, August 15 2017 3:47 AM EDT2017-08-15 07:47:37 GMT
Tuesday, August 15 2017 9:19 AM EDT2017-08-15 13:19:20 GMT
White nationalists say they're planning more events after a rally drew hundreds of supporters to Virginia over the weekend. More >>
White nationalists say they're planning more events after a rally drew hundreds of supporters to Virginia over the weekend.More >>
A judge has denied bond for Dalia Dippolito pending her appeal.
The ruling was issued Wednesday afternoon.
The court said Dippolito is more likely to flee now that she faces separation from her child.
In his ruling the judge wrote, "...the Defendant is a flight risk and that appellate bond is not now appropriate in this case."
Dippolito was convicted in June by a jury of six for solicitation to commit murder in 2009. She was later sentenced to 16 years in prison.
Dippolito's attorneys believe they have grounds to overturn the verdict.
This is a developing story and will be updated.Scripps Only Content 2017