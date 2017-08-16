GOP grapples with Trump's remarks

"We should not glorify a part of our history in front of our buildings that really is a testament to America's original sin," Gainesville, FL, Mayor Lauren Poe said Monday.More >>
Soon after a jury determined that Taylor Swift had been groped by a radio station host before a concert in Denver, the singer-songwriter vowed to become a voice for other victims of sexual assault.More >>
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.More >>
White nationalists say they're planning more events after a rally drew hundreds of supporters to Virginia over the weekend.More >>
