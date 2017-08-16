Man cleaning gun shoots self in Royal Palm

White nationalists say they're planning more events after a rally drew hundreds of supporters to Virginia over the weekend.

White nationalists groups plan to be 'more active than ever'

The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.

Soon after a jury determined that Taylor Swift had been groped by a radio station host before a concert in Denver, the singer-songwriter vowed to become a voice for other victims of sexual assault.

DJ in Taylor Swift case wasn't interested in backing down

"We should not glorify a part of our history in front of our buildings that really is a testament to America's original sin," Gainesville, FL, Mayor Lauren Poe said Monday.

Next week's stunning solar eclipse in the United States will generate as much science as oohs and aahs.

More than spectacle: Eclipses create science and so can you

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a man cleaning his gun accidentally shot himself in the leg Wednesday morning in Royal Palm Beach.

The shooting occurred at a home in the 10400 block of Oliver Lane at the Counterpoint Estates just after 6 a.m.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said the man was taken to the hospital by Trauma Hawk.

A neighbor said they heard screams when the shooting happened.

Chopper 5 flew over the scene at 6:45 a.m., and multiple PBSO vehicles and crime tape were posted outside the home.

UPDATE: PBSO says man was cleaning gun, crime scene unit just pulled up to house @WPTV @FOX29WFLX pic.twitter.com/vrTDIT7eir — Andrew Ruiz (@AndrewRuizWPTV) August 16, 2017