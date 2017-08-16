Man cleaning gun shoots self in Royal Palm - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man cleaning gun shoots self in Royal Palm

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a man cleaning his gun accidentally shot himself in the leg Wednesday morning in Royal Palm Beach. 

The shooting occurred at a home in the 10400 block of Oliver Lane at the Counterpoint Estates just after 6 a.m.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said the man was taken to the hospital by Trauma Hawk.

A neighbor said they heard screams when the shooting happened.

Chopper 5 flew over the scene at 6:45 a.m., and multiple PBSO vehicles and crime tape were posted outside the home.

