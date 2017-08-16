SeaWorld veterinarians euthanize sick orca

White nationalists say they're planning more events after a rally drew hundreds of supporters to Virginia over the weekend.

White nationalists groups plan to be 'more active than ever'

The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.

Soon after a jury determined that Taylor Swift had been groped by a radio station host before a concert in Denver, the singer-songwriter vowed to become a voice for other victims of sexual assault.

"We should not glorify a part of our history in front of our buildings that really is a testament to America's original sin," Gainesville, FL, Mayor Lauren Poe said Monday.

Next week's stunning solar eclipse in the United States will generate as much science as oohs and aahs.

More than spectacle: Eclipses create science and so can you

SAN DIEGO (AP) -- SeaWorld says that veterinarians at its San Diego park had to euthanize an orca estimated to be nearly 42 years old.

The company said in a statement that the killer whale named Kasatka died Tuesday evening "surrounded by members of her pod, as well as the veterinarians and caretakers who loved her."

SeaWorld says Kasatka had been battling lung disease in recent years.

The company says veterinarians made the difficult decision to euthanize her after her health started to decline in recent days despite treatment.

SeaWorld says the treatment included a custom-built inhaler that allowed the medicine to go directly to her lungs.

Kasatka was the company's second oldest orca and the second death of a killer whale in a month at one of its marine parks.