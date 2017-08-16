Judge rules on Raja's motion to take depositions

Story Video: Click here

There are new developments in the officer involved shooting death of Corey Jones. Former Palm Beach Gardens Police officer Nouman Naja will stand trial for the killing next year.



However, already there are courtroom developments.



“Every time we come here it’s tough,” said Clinton Jones, Corey’s father. “We haven’t really had any closure concerning our son Corey.”



The family is hoping to get one step closer to justice for the local drummer who was shot and killed by a back in 2015. They want Nouman Raja held accountable once and for all.



Wednesday morning, a judge granted Raja's defense team permission to take testimony from certain state witnesses who may have been staying at the nearby hotel the night of the shooting and may have heard something important.



NewsChannel 5’s Legal Analyst Michelle Suskauer explained the defense is only allowed to depose state witnesses who fall into a certain category.



“The main category is category A, the witnesses they plan on calling at trial and the defense does not have to ask permission from the court to go ahead and take those witnesses,” said Suskauer.



However, the state changed its mind about some of these witnesses, deciding it wont call them at trial. That

meant the defense had to get permission from the judge to take their sworn testimony.



“Although the state wasn’t planning on calling them, maybe they have relevant information that the defense would be able to use."



Suskauer explained depositions are sworn statements under oath and can be used in court, which is why a simple call or interview won’t suffice.