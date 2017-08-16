School districts prepare for total solar eclipse - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

School districts prepare for total solar eclipse

Local school districts are preparing for the total solar eclipse. 

Okeechobee, Martin and Palm Beach County schools say dismissal times will be on a regular schedule. But all other outdoor activities, between 1:30 and 4:30 p.m. will be held indoors. That includes, PE classes, recess, practices and after care programs. 

