Stuart police recruit gets call from NFL - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Stuart police recruit gets call from NFL

Story Video: Click here

Talk about the call of a lifetime!

Wednesday was his first day of police academy with the Stuart Police Department. It took a very exciting turn when the Detroit Lions called Gio Newberry to play in the National Football League. 

Newberry took the call and Stuart police sent him off with well wishes. 

He was one of three players to sign a free agent contract with the Lions on Wednesday.

Newberry played for Fort Pierce Central and Florida State University.  For the Seminoles he played played defensive tackle, defensive end and tight end.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.