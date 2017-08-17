2 Hospitalized after stabbings in Palm Springs - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

2 Hospitalized after stabbings in Palm Springs

Palm Springs police are investigating a stabbing that left two people injured overnight.

The incident happened on Pleasant Place around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police said they are not looking for any suspects connected to the stabbing.

One victim was taken to JFK Medical Center.  The other victim was flown by helicopter to St. Mary's Medical Center.

