Mast unveils bill to combat harmful algal blooms

The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.

Soon after a jury determined that Taylor Swift had been groped by a radio station host before a concert in Denver, the singer-songwriter vowed to become a voice for other victims of sexual assault.

"We should not glorify a part of our history in front of our buildings that really is a testament to America's original sin," Gainesville, FL, Mayor Lauren Poe said Monday.

U.S. Rep. Brian Mast is introducing new legislation to fight the algae issues on the Treasure Coast.

Mast says the bill will give incentives to organizations and companies to develop solutions to fight and clean up

harmful algal blooms that occur on a large scale in large bodies of water.



“We’re told constantly while someone can go out there and clean algae out of a fish tank, they don’t have the ability and scale that to the millions of gallons a minute that are flowing out of Lake Okeechobee into our water ways here. That’s what this is all about,” said Mast.



The bill would recognize and award financial prizes to the individuals who develop these technologies and solutions.



Mast says the bill instructs the Secretary of Commerce will establish a board to administer the program.

The board would be made up of federal, state and non governmental experts.