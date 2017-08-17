Classrooms affected by mold reopening in IRC

"We should not glorify a part of our history in front of our buildings that really is a testament to America's original sin," Gainesville, FL, Mayor Lauren Poe said Monday.

Next week's stunning solar eclipse in the United States will generate as much science as oohs and aahs.

More than spectacle: Eclipses create science and so can you

No one won Wednesday night's $430 million jackpot, the 19th straight time the drawing has come up flat.

Local government officials say a memorial to Robert E. Lee has gone mostly unnoticed for years, but recent events have prompted Franklin Township trustees to issue a statement about the monument.

Some cruise passengers will have the ultimate soundtrack for Monday's solar eclipse when Bonnie Tyler sings her hit "Total Eclipse of the Heart" on board.

Students will be returning to classrooms Thursday that had been closed because of mold at the Osceola Magnet School in Indian River County.

Two mold remediation companies were hired to give the 600, 700 and 800 wings of the school a deep cleaning.

The School District of Indian River County says testing reports indicate satisfactory results for the affected wings.

Teachers and staff spent Wednesday afternoon moving back into that part of the building.

Parents are still allowed to keep their kids home this week. Excused absences will be offered all week.

Despite the reopening of these classrooms, early release schedules remain in effect, which is 1:40 p.m.

Free before and after school care is still being offered to students.

The district is still awaiting mold test to come back for two addition wings. If parents decide to send kids to school who correspond to those area, they will still be accepted but taken to alternate, safe areas.