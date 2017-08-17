Cops: Ice cream machine broken, gun pulled - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Cops: Ice cream machine broken, gun pulled

Employees at a Delray Beach McDonald's got quite a scare last week after police said a customer pulled out a weapon because the ice cream machine was broken.

The workers called police Aug. 13 after a customer pulled out an AK-style rifle in the restaurant’s drive-thru at about 11:49 p.m.

The rifle was actually an airsoft gun, but police said it had no markings to indicate it wasn’t an actual AK-15 rifle.

Employees at the McDonald’s on Linton Boulevard near Interstate 95 told police the man, identified as Jerry Henry, 19, of Delray Beach, pulled the gun out of the trunk.

The workers could see him through surveillance cameras.

McDonald's workers said Henry, a passenger in the vehicle that pulled up to the drive thru, became upset after he and the driver were told the ice cream machine was broken.

Employees ran for cover, hiding in the restaurant’s bathroom and locking the doors.

Police got to the McDonald’s in time to take Henry into custody before anyone was hurt. Henry is charged with improper exhibition of a dangerous weapon.

