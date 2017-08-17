Cops: Ice cream machine broken, gun pulled

"We should not glorify a part of our history in front of our buildings that really is a testament to America's original sin," Gainesville, FL, Mayor Lauren Poe said Monday.

Next week's stunning solar eclipse in the United States will generate as much science as oohs and aahs.

More than spectacle: Eclipses create science and so can you

No one won Wednesday night's $430 million jackpot, the 19th straight time the drawing has come up flat.

Local government officials say a memorial to Robert E. Lee has gone mostly unnoticed for years, but recent events have prompted Franklin Township trustees to issue a statement about the monument.

Some cruise passengers will have the ultimate soundtrack for Monday's solar eclipse when Bonnie Tyler sings her hit "Total Eclipse of the Heart" on board.

Employees at a Delray Beach McDonald's got quite a scare last week after police said a customer pulled out a weapon because the ice cream machine was broken.

The workers called police Aug. 13 after a customer pulled out an AK-style rifle in the restaurant’s drive-thru at about 11:49 p.m.

The rifle was actually an airsoft gun, but police said it had no markings to indicate it wasn’t an actual AK-15 rifle.

Employees at the McDonald’s on Linton Boulevard near Interstate 95 told police the man, identified as Jerry Henry, 19, of Delray Beach, pulled the gun out of the trunk.

The workers could see him through surveillance cameras.

McDonald's workers said Henry, a passenger in the vehicle that pulled up to the drive thru, became upset after he and the driver were told the ice cream machine was broken.

Employees ran for cover, hiding in the restaurant’s bathroom and locking the doors.

Police got to the McDonald’s in time to take Henry into custody before anyone was hurt. Henry is charged with improper exhibition of a dangerous weapon.