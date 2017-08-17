9-foot alligator attacks, kills 75-pound dog in Florida

picture by PINELLAS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
Some cruise passengers will have the ultimate soundtrack for Monday's solar eclipse when Bonnie Tyler sings her hit "Total Eclipse of the Heart" on board. More >>
The Robert E. Lee monument was moved overnight, a police dispatcher confirms. (FOX19 NOW/Jordan Vilines
Local government officials say a memorial to Robert E. Lee has gone mostly unnoticed for years, but recent events have prompted Franklin Township trustees to issue a statement about the monument. More >>
No one won Wednesday night's $430 million jackpot, the 19th straight time the drawing has come up flat. More >>
Next week's stunning solar eclipse in the United States will generate as much science as oohs and aahs.
"We should not glorify a part of our history in front of our buildings that really is a testament to America's original sin," Gainesville, FL, Mayor Lauren Poe said Monday. More >>
A Florida sheriff's office is warning parents and pet owners to be cautious around water after a woman's dog was killed by a 9-foot alligator on Wednesday.
Pinellas County deputies in St. Petersburg responded to a home on Criswell Avenue, near Saint Joes Creek, for a report of an alligator attack.
The woman's 75-pound chow mix was attacked by the large gator and pulled down into the creek.
Deputies were unable to rescue the dog and a trapper was called to remove the alligator from the creek.
The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office posted a photo of the trapped gator on Facebook with a warning to the public.
