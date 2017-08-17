9-foot alligator attacks, kills 75-pound dog in Florida - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

9-foot alligator attacks, kills 75-pound dog in Florida

A Florida sheriff's office is warning parents and pet owners to be cautious around water after a woman's dog was killed by a 9-foot alligator on Wednesday. 

Pinellas County deputies in St. Petersburg responded to a home on Criswell Avenue, near Saint Joes Creek, for a report of an alligator attack. 

The woman's 75-pound chow mix was attacked by the large gator and pulled down into the creek.

Deputies were unable to rescue the dog and a trapper was called to remove the alligator from the creek. 

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office posted a photo of the trapped gator on Facebook with a warning to the public. 

