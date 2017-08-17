Pet of the Week Pearl

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Pearl. She's a 8 month old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Here's a special message from Pearl:

This Pearl is a whirl of a girl! I first came to the shelter when I was just a three week old little squirt, so I went to live in a foster home for a while where I was lovingly raised by hand. I had a great time and wonderful experiences there getting to know people, big cats and a big friendly dog. I even had another foster kitten there to pal around with. I’m maturing into a loving and sweet girl who adores snuggling, but I still love to have fun and will keep you laughing with all my kitty antics. I’m sure you’ve noticed that my left eye is a little watery. I was sick a lot when I was really young, so now my eye looks like this. But don’t worry, it’s normal for me and doesn’t cause me any pain. I know my looks may not be purr-fect, but my purr-sonality is! Come see for yourself :)

Learn more about Pearl here.

Learn more about the Clear the Shelters Adoption Event here.

