"We should not glorify a part of our history in front of our buildings that really is a testament to America's original sin," Gainesville, FL, Mayor Lauren Poe said Monday.

Next week's stunning solar eclipse in the United States will generate as much science as oohs and aahs.

More than spectacle: Eclipses create science and so can you

No one won Wednesday night's $430 million jackpot, the 19th straight time the drawing has come up flat.

Local government officials say a memorial to Robert E. Lee has gone mostly unnoticed for years, but recent events have prompted Franklin Township trustees to issue a statement about the monument.

Some cruise passengers will have the ultimate soundtrack for Monday's solar eclipse when Bonnie Tyler sings her hit "Total Eclipse of the Heart" on board.

When a Singer Island man returned home after a month of traveling, he said he noticed many things missing but no signs anyone forcefully broke into his condo.

Police tracked the man’s gold bracelet engraved with his name on it and discovered Steven Kos pawned it, according to a Riviera Beach Police arrest report.

Kos is an employee at East Pointe Condominiums in the maintenance department, the condo association’s manager said.

A detective checked the names of employees at East Pointe with access to keys for the condos into a pawn database. When the detective searched Kos’s name, he said he saw Kos pawned several items matching the description of items reported stolen by the victim.

Police say the bracelet, worth $5,000, was pawned for $1,365. They believe Kos also pawned the man’s 18k gold platinum ring, worth $1,700, for $150.

The other missing items from the victim’s apartment were tracked to local pawn shops, the report states. Records show Kos pawned the items after the time the victim said he went out of town.

Police arrested Kos on Aug. 15 and are charging him with burglary, grand theft, and six counts of dealing in stolen property and false verification of ownership.