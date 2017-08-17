1 Dead, 1 injured in Palm Springs stabbings

"We should not glorify a part of our history in front of our buildings that really is a testament to America's original sin," Gainesville, FL, Mayor Lauren Poe said Monday.

Next week's stunning solar eclipse in the United States will generate as much science as oohs and aahs.

More than spectacle: Eclipses create science and so can you

No one won Wednesday night's $430 million jackpot, the 19th straight time the drawing has come up flat.

Local government officials say a memorial to Robert E. Lee has gone mostly unnoticed for years, but recent events have prompted Franklin Township trustees to issue a statement about the monument.

Some cruise passengers will have the ultimate soundtrack for Monday's solar eclipse when Bonnie Tyler sings her hit "Total Eclipse of the Heart" on board.

Palm Springs police are investigating a double stabbing overnight that left one person dead and another injured.

The incident began as a possible home invasion in the 100 block of Pleasant Place at 12:20 a.m. Thursday.

Police said a homeowner and another resident arrived at the residence after getting food at a local restaurant.

When they arrived, they said an unknown man entered the back of the home and an argument ensued.

Police said as the argument escalated, and the resident apparently grabbed the man and put him in a bear-hug hold.

According to the resident, at the two men struggled, the man stabbed him in the arm resulting in a non-life threatening wound.

The homeowner said during the struggle he retrieved an edged weapon from another room.

When the resident was stabbed and the two men separated, police said the homeowner apparently stabbed the home invader with the edged weapon.

According to victim statements, police said the man became somewhat docile and police were called to the scene.

Both of the stabbing victims were transported to St. Mary's Medical Center for treatment.

Police said the man, who has not been identified, later died from his wounds.

"He's a good friend of mine, and he's a good dude. That stuff hasn't happened around here in a long time. The neighborhood's been cleaned up for a long time. It's crazy," said a friend of the victim Jimmy Wachtel.

Police said they are not looking for any people connected to the stabbings.