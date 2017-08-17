Cops: Man gets violent when told no free pizza

"We should not glorify a part of our history in front of our buildings that really is a testament to America's original sin," Gainesville, FL, Mayor Lauren Poe said Monday.

Next week's stunning solar eclipse in the United States will generate as much science as oohs and aahs.

More than spectacle: Eclipses create science and so can you

No one won Wednesday night's $430 million jackpot, the 19th straight time the drawing has come up flat.

Local government officials say a memorial to Robert E. Lee has gone mostly unnoticed for years, but recent events have prompted Franklin Township trustees to issue a statement about the monument.

Some cruise passengers will have the ultimate soundtrack for Monday's solar eclipse when Bonnie Tyler sings her hit "Total Eclipse of the Heart" on board.

A man grabbed a handful of rocks and threw them through a pizza display case after employees at a Lake Worth restaurant told him they did not have any free food, according to an arrest report.

The employees told deputies that James Dennison, 56, of Lake Worth, yelled at a waitress Wednesday at Lake Worth Pizza when she said she couldn’t give him a free slice of pizza.

She told deputies she told him to leave and employees escorted Dennison outside. When they reached the front door, Dennison grabbed a concrete planter and tried to throw it into the business located on South Dixie Highway, the report states.

Another employee said he knocked it out of his hands.

Dennison then threw rocks inside the pizzeria, breaking a pizza display case, according to the report.

Investigators say Dennison threw more rocks, hitting the waitress on her leg. Deputies wrote the waitress had a three-inch scratch on her leg from the rock striking her.

Dennison was arrested in a nearby Checkers’ parking lot. He is charged with throwing a deadly missile into an occupied dwelling, battery and criminal mischief.

Dennison is being held at the Palm Beach County Jail on $14,000 bond.

A judge ordered him to not go back to Lake Worth Pizza.