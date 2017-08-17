Brick thrown through Boynton day care window - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Brick thrown through Boynton day care window

An unknown suspect threw a brick through the window of a home used as a day care Wednesday morning, Boynton Beach police say.

Children were inside the day care, located in the 400 block of NW 5th Ave., around 9 a.m. but none were harmed, according to police.

The suspect was driving a red Kia at the time.

Police believe the brick thrower hit another vehicle as it fled the scene in the red Kia.

