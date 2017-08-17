Missing/endangered adult found - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Missing/endangered adult found

UPDATE:  Turner was located safely, PBSO said.

EARLIER: 

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing/endangered adult.

It sent the following information:

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Tommie Lee Turner.  Tommie, DOB: 1/15/35, walked away from his residence in the 800 block of North C Street, Lake Worth, at 6:00 am this morning and has not been seen or heard from since.

Tommie has on set of Alzheimer’s. He is considered to be a Missing and Endangered Adult.

If anyone should come into contact with Tommie Lee Turner they are urged to contact PBSO Dispatch at 688-3400 or the nearest law enforcement agency.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.