Wife of stabbing victim speaks out

Next week's stunning solar eclipse in the United States will generate as much science as oohs and aahs.

Next week's stunning solar eclipse in the United States will generate as much science as oohs and aahs.

More than spectacle: Eclipses create science and so can you

More than spectacle: Eclipses create science and so can you

No one won Wednesday night's $430 million jackpot, the 19th straight time the drawing has come up flat.

No one won Wednesday night's $430 million jackpot, the 19th straight time the drawing has come up flat.

Local government officials say a memorial to Robert E. Lee has gone mostly unnoticed for years, but recent events have prompted Franklin Township trustees to issue a statement about the monument.

Local government officials say a memorial to Robert E. Lee has gone mostly unnoticed for years, but recent events have prompted Franklin Township trustees to issue a statement about the monument.

Some cruise passengers will have the ultimate soundtrack for Monday's solar eclipse when Bonnie Tyler sings her hit "Total Eclipse of the Heart" on board.

Some cruise passengers will have the ultimate soundtrack for Monday's solar eclipse when Bonnie Tyler sings her hit "Total Eclipse of the Heart" on board.

A terrorist attack in Barcelona took the lives of at least 13 and left 100 injured.

A terrorist attack in Barcelona took the lives of at least 13 and left 100 injured.

Story Video: Click here

It was an emotional day in court as the wife of a stabbing victim spoke out.

Riviera Beach police arrested 22-year old Isaac Louiniste of Lake Worth overnight. He's charged with attempted first-degree murder.

There were words of relief from the victim's family after Louiniste was ordered held without bail.

He's charged in the slashing of Charleston Banton.

Banton says he had opened his auto shop on Dyer Boulevard on Wednesday morning when Louiniste came in asking for money.

He told police that when he asked him to leave, Louiniste slashed him multiple times.

"We're also afraid for our lives. We haven't eaten in two days, we haven't slept in two days because he knows where we live," said Darlene Banton.

Banton said she believes Louiniste's attack was revenge for her daughter breaking up with him.

Police reports show Louiniste was arrested twice this year and charged with attacking his own father after asking for money.