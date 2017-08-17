South Florida family recalls chaos in Barcelona

Next week's stunning solar eclipse in the United States will generate as much science as oohs and aahs.

More than spectacle: Eclipses create science and so can you

No one won Wednesday night's $430 million jackpot, the 19th straight time the drawing has come up flat.

Local government officials say a memorial to Robert E. Lee has gone mostly unnoticed for years, but recent events have prompted Franklin Township trustees to issue a statement about the monument.

Some cruise passengers will have the ultimate soundtrack for Monday's solar eclipse when Bonnie Tyler sings her hit "Total Eclipse of the Heart" on board.

A second attack near Barcelona has been foiled, police said early Friday morning. A terrorist attack in Barcelona on Thursday took the lives of at least 13 and left 100 injured.

According to El Pais in Spain, authorities are treating the incident as a terrorist attack. (Source: AP Photo/Oriol Duran)

5 terrorists killed to stop attempted second attack near Barcelona, police say

Chaos.

That is how a South Florida man described the scene when a van crashed into a crowd of people in Barcelona.

He and his family were among the thousands nearby running for their lives in the Las Ramblas district.

Justin Ritkes of Weston says he was on vacation with his family when the van plowed into he crowd.

"You just never think it's going to be real until it happens," said Ritkes.

He says his family was feet away when a white van jumped the sidewalk plowing into the crowd.

Ritkes say his family hid in a nearby restaurant.

"Just to be there in something like that, it's just surreal," said Ritkes.

Roberta Jorda is a former Jupiter resident. She now lives blocks away from the Las Ramblas district.

"We could have been there in that place at that time," said Jorda.

She says there were cops everywhere.

"The officers were blocking the streets and they didn't allow people crossing there, telling everybody to go to their homes," said Jorda.

For now, it's a much calmer scene, but still hard to shake the terror they saw.