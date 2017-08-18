Tropical Storm Harvey bringing rain to Caribbean

A second attack near Barcelona has been foiled, police said early Friday morning. A terrorist attack in Barcelona on Thursday took the lives of at least 13 and left 100 injured.More >>
Some cruise passengers will have the ultimate soundtrack for Monday's solar eclipse when Bonnie Tyler sings her hit "Total Eclipse of the Heart" on board.More >>
Local government officials say a memorial to Robert E. Lee has gone mostly unnoticed for years, but recent events have prompted Franklin Township trustees to issue a statement about the monument.More >>
No one won Wednesday night's $430 million jackpot, the 19th straight time the drawing has come up flat.More >>
