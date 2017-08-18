West Palm to purchase Segways to enforce parking - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

The West Palm Beach city commission this week approved the purchase of four Segways for parking enforcement, now being known as "parking ambassadors."

The segways will cost about $53,000 total. The money was already in the Parking Systems Department budget for a different project that will now be put on hold, so there is no additional cost to the city.

 

The city says the Segways will allow parking ambassadors to be about a foot above the ground, giving them better visibility and the ability to move around faster.

This will also give them a better opportunity to interact with people downtown and educate them on parking meters and parking enforcement.

They could hit the streets in the next few months.

