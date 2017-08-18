Road-rage incident investigated in Riviera Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Road-rage incident investigated in Riviera Beach

The Florida Highway Patrol said they are investigating a road-rage incident near Interstate 95 and Blue Heron Boulevard.

Chopper 5 flew over the scene at 6:30 a.m. and multiple law enforcement officers were outside the VA Medical Center near the intersection of Beeline Highway and Blue Heron Boulevard.

FHP Sgt. Mark Wysocky said no one was injured in the incident. 

