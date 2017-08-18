Belle Glade motorcyclist killed in head-on wreck - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Belle Glade motorcyclist killed in head-on wreck

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said a motorcyclist was killed Thursday night in Belle Glade after he was hit head-on by another vehicle.

PBSO said a 2006 Ford, driven by Eduardo Flores Zamora, 33, of Belle Glade, Fla., was heading north in the 588 block of Duda Rd. at 8:21 p.m.

The motorcyclist, Lazaro D. Machado Martinez, 18, was heading southbound, approaching the Ford.

The PBSO reports says Zamora attempted to pass a vehicle in front of him and collided head on with Martinez's Honda motorcycle.

Martinez was pronounced dead at the scene.

PBSO said Zamora, who wasn’t hurt in the crash, stopped north of the area where the collision occurred.

The PBSO report says Zamora was under the influence of alcohol/drugs and charges are pending.   

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.