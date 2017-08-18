Police: Parent left gun at elementary school

Local government officials say a memorial to Robert E. Lee has gone mostly unnoticed for years, but recent events have prompted Franklin Township trustees to issue a statement about the monument.

A second attack near Barcelona has been foiled, police said early Friday morning. A terrorist attack in Barcelona on Thursday took the lives of at least 13 and left 100 injured.

According to El Pais in Spain, authorities are treating the incident as a terrorist attack. (Source: AP Photo/Oriol Duran)

It happened when they and their 3-month-old daughter were lying near the phone, which they said was not charging and hadn't been used for a while.

Some cruise passengers will have the ultimate soundtrack for Monday's solar eclipse when Bonnie Tyler sings her hit "Total Eclipse of the Heart" on board.

Under fire over competence and moral leadership, Trump defends Confederate statues and attacks his critics.

A woman has been arrested after a parent discovered a gun in a West Palm Beach elementary school parking lot, Palm Beach County School District police say.

The parent told investigators she found the gun on the road next to a towel when she was dropping her child off at Pleasant City Elementary School on the morning of June 16.

She said she moved the gun into the grass with a towel and called the police. While she said she was waiting for police to arrive the parent of another student at the school, later identified as Brianna Ballard, asked if she found anything.

Ballard said the gun was hers, took the gun, and drove off, police say.

When police spoke with Ballard, they say Ballard told them she kept the gun under the hood of her car and it had dropped in the school parking lot. Police say she admitted to going back to the school and picking it up that morning.

Ballard was arrested by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 18. A judge ordered her to not have any weapons and set her bond at $1,000.