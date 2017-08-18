Shot fired in road-rage incident - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Shot fired in road-rage incident

Story Video: Click here

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a road-rage incident after a driver pulled out a gun and fired at another driver on Interstate 95.

The drivers came to a stop outside the VA Medical Center at West Blue Heron Boulevard and the Beeline Highway.

RELATED: Download WPTV app Follow WPTV on Facebook | Florida worst state for road rage

The incident started just after 6 a.m. when troopers say the driver of an sport-utility vehicle entered the interstate at Indiantown Road and cut off a man driving a pickup truck.

The truck driver then "brake-checked" and prompted the SUV driver to pull out a gun and fire a shot, FHP said.

Both then stopped on Blue Heron where the driver of the SUV was arrested.

FHP Sgt. Mark Wysocky said no one was injured in the incident.  “We’ve had several road rage incidents over the last couple months. It’s very tragic that things have to escalate to where people fire guns at people especially while they’re driving on an interstate where if the subject would have been shot who knows what could have happened. They could have ran (sic) off the road hit several other vehicles and more people could have sustained injuries or death.”

The drivers have not yet been identified.

Stay with WPTV.com and NewsChannel 5 for more details as they become available.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.