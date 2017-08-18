Shot fired in road-rage incident

The incident started just after 6 a.m. when troopers say the driver of an sport-utility vehicle entered the interstate at Indiantown Road and cut off a man driving a pickup truck.
The truck driver then "brake-checked" and prompted the SUV driver to pull out a gun and fire a shot, FHP said.
Both then stopped on Blue Heron where the driver of the SUV was arrested.
FHP Sgt. Mark Wysocky said no one was injured in the incident. “We’ve had several road rage incidents over the last couple months. It’s very tragic that things have to escalate to where people fire guns at people especially while they’re driving on an interstate where if the subject would have been shot who knows what could have happened. They could have ran (sic) off the road hit several other vehicles and more people could have sustained injuries or death.”
The drivers have not yet been identified.
