Shot fired in road-rage incident

Local government officials say a memorial to Robert E. Lee has gone mostly unnoticed for years, but recent events have prompted Franklin Township trustees to issue a statement about the monument.

A second attack near Barcelona has been foiled, police said early Friday morning. A terrorist attack in Barcelona on Thursday took the lives of at least 13 and left 100 injured.

According to El Pais in Spain, authorities are treating the incident as a terrorist attack. (Source: AP Photo/Oriol Duran)

5 terrorists killed to stop attempted second attack near Barcelona, police say

It happened when they and their 3-month-old daughter were lying near the phone, which they said was not charging and hadn't been used for a while.

Some cruise passengers will have the ultimate soundtrack for Monday's solar eclipse when Bonnie Tyler sings her hit "Total Eclipse of the Heart" on board.

Under fire over competence and moral leadership, Trump defends Confederate statues and attacks his critics.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a road-rage incident after a driver pulled out a gun and fired at another driver on Interstate 95.

The drivers came to a stop outside the VA Medical Center at West Blue Heron Boulevard and the Beeline Highway.

Florida worst state for road rage

The incident started just after 6 a.m. when troopers say the driver of an sport-utility vehicle entered the interstate at Indiantown Road and cut off a man driving a pickup truck.

The truck driver then "brake-checked" and prompted the SUV driver to pull out a gun and fire a shot, FHP said.

Both then stopped on Blue Heron where the driver of the SUV was arrested.

FHP Sgt. Mark Wysocky said no one was injured in the incident. “We’ve had several road rage incidents over the last couple months. It’s very tragic that things have to escalate to where people fire guns at people especially while they’re driving on an interstate where if the subject would have been shot who knows what could have happened. They could have ran (sic) off the road hit several other vehicles and more people could have sustained injuries or death.”

The drivers have not yet been identified.

Stay with WPTV.com and NewsChannel 5 for more details as they become available.