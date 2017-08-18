Bystander tackles suspected shoplifter - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Bystander tackles suspected shoplifter

A bystander tackled a suspected shoplifter Thursday in Port St. Lucie, according to police.

Just before 7 p.m. officers were called to the Walmart at 1675 NW St. Lucie West Boulevard to investigate a possible shoplifting case.

They saw a man running out of the store and an officer yelled, "Police, stop."

That caught the attention of a bystander in the parking lot who gave chase. He tackled the suspect who was later identified as 31-year-old Pierre Raymonvil of Port St. Lucie.

Two officers arrested Raymonvil. Police said they were assisted by an off-duty Florida Highway Patrol trooper.

Raymonvil faces charges of grand theft, resisting a merchant, and resisting an officer without violence.

Police said they were told by store security that Raymonvil attempted to leave without paying for a memory foam bed and sheets. Security said he took off when they confronted him at an exit.

Police said the bystander who tackled Raymonvil left the scene and officers do not know his identity.

 

