2 Dead, 6 wounded in Finland stabbings

HELSINKI (AP) -- Police in Finland say that two people have been killed and six others wounded in stabbings in the western city of Turku.

Police say that a suspect is in custody and being treated in a hospital after officers shot him.

Turku is about 150 kilometers (90 miles) west of the capital, Helsinki.

Finland's interior minister says security is being stepped up across the Nordic country.

 

