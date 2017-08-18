2 Dead, 6 wounded in Finland stabbings

It happened when they and their 3-month-old daughter were lying near the phone, which they said was not charging and hadn't been used for a while.

It happened when they and their 3-month-old daughter were lying near the phone, which they said was not charging and hadn't been used for a while.

Some cruise passengers will have the ultimate soundtrack for Monday's solar eclipse when Bonnie Tyler sings her hit "Total Eclipse of the Heart" on board.

Some cruise passengers will have the ultimate soundtrack for Monday's solar eclipse when Bonnie Tyler sings her hit "Total Eclipse of the Heart" on board.

In anticipation of a possible KKK rally in Durham, NC, residents flooded the streets to protest.

In anticipation of a possible KKK rally in Durham, NC, residents flooded the streets to protest.

Under fire over competence and moral leadership, Trump defends Confederate statues and attacks his critics.

Under fire over competence and moral leadership, Trump defends Confederate statues and attacks his critics.

Bannon's stormy tenure as Trump's top strategist started the day he took the job, with outcry from civil rights and pro-equality groups.

Bannon's stormy tenure as Trump's top strategist started the day he took the job, with outcry from civil rights and pro-equality groups.

HELSINKI (AP) -- Police in Finland say that two people have been killed and six others wounded in stabbings in the western city of Turku.

Police say that a suspect is in custody and being treated in a hospital after officers shot him.

Turku is about 150 kilometers (90 miles) west of the capital, Helsinki.

Finland's interior minister says security is being stepped up across the Nordic country.