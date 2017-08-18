2 Dead, 6 wounded in Finland stabbings

Bannon's stormy tenure as Trump's top strategist started the day he took the job, with outcry from civil rights and pro-equality groups.More >>
Bannon's stormy tenure as Trump's top strategist started the day he took the job, with outcry from civil rights and pro-equality groups.More >>
Under fire over competence and moral leadership, Trump defends Confederate statues and attacks his critics.More >>
Under fire over competence and moral leadership, Trump defends Confederate statues and attacks his critics.More >>
In anticipation of a possible KKK rally in Durham, NC, residents flooded the streets to protest.More >>
In anticipation of a possible KKK rally in Durham, NC, residents flooded the streets to protest.More >>
Some cruise passengers will have the ultimate soundtrack for Monday's solar eclipse when Bonnie Tyler sings her hit "Total Eclipse of the Heart" on board.More >>
Some cruise passengers will have the ultimate soundtrack for Monday's solar eclipse when Bonnie Tyler sings her hit "Total Eclipse of the Heart" on board.More >>
It happened when they and their 3-month-old daughter were lying near the phone, which they said was not charging and hadn't been used for a while.More >>
It happened when they and their 3-month-old daughter were lying near the phone, which they said was not charging and hadn't been used for a while.More >>