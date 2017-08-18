Suspected NY gang member arrested in St. Lucie

-
breaking
Wednesday, April 5 2017 1:42 PM EDT2017-04-05 17:42:29 GMT
Friday, August 18 2017 1:54 PM EDT2017-08-18 17:54:22 GMT
Bannon's stormy tenure as Trump's top strategist started the day he took the job, with outcry from civil rights and pro-equality groups.More >>
Bannon's stormy tenure as Trump's top strategist started the day he took the job, with outcry from civil rights and pro-equality groups.More >>
Friday, August 18 2017 4:20 AM EDT2017-08-18 08:20:34 GMT
Friday, August 18 2017 1:52 PM EDT2017-08-18 17:52:44 GMT
Under fire over competence and moral leadership, Trump defends Confederate statues and attacks his critics. More >>
Under fire over competence and moral leadership, Trump defends Confederate statues and attacks his critics.More >>
Friday, August 18 2017 12:45 PM EDT2017-08-18 16:45:43 GMT
Friday, August 18 2017 1:48 PM EDT2017-08-18 17:48:45 GMT
In anticipation of a possible KKK rally in Durham, NC, residents flooded the streets to protest.More >>
In anticipation of a possible KKK rally in Durham, NC, residents flooded the streets to protest.More >>
Thursday, August 17 2017 8:19 AM EDT2017-08-17 12:19:02 GMT
Friday, August 18 2017 9:30 AM EDT2017-08-18 13:30:31 GMT
Some cruise passengers will have the ultimate soundtrack for Monday's solar eclipse when Bonnie Tyler sings her hit "Total Eclipse of the Heart" on board. More >>
Some cruise passengers will have the ultimate soundtrack for Monday's solar eclipse when Bonnie Tyler sings her hit "Total Eclipse of the Heart" on board.More >>
Friday, August 18 2017 5:54 AM EDT2017-08-18 09:54:05 GMT
Friday, August 18 2017 6:10 AM EDT2017-08-18 10:10:53 GMT
It happened when they and their 3-month-old daughter were lying near the phone, which they said was not charging and hadn't been used for a while.More >>
It happened when they and their 3-month-old daughter were lying near the phone, which they said was not charging and hadn't been used for a while.More >>
A New York man accused by federal authorities of murdering rival gang members was arrested this week in St. Lucie County.
RELATED: Download WPTV app | Follow WPTV on Facebook
Markel Green, aka Booge, was wanted on charges of murder, drug trafficking and robbery when he was a member of the Uptown street gang in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., court records show.
Green is listed as a co-defendant along with dozens of other gang members wanted by federal authorities for a gang war between the Uptown and Downtown street gangs in New York.
Thirty-one gang members are facing federal racketeering charges including murder and conspiracy, NBC New York reported Thursday as part of a recently unsealed indictment.
U.S. Marshals arrested Green on Wednesday. Green appeared before a federal judge in Fort Pierce Thursday and agreed to be relocated to New York to face charges.Scripps Only Content 2017