Suspected NY gang member arrested in St. Lucie

A New York man accused by federal authorities of murdering rival gang members was arrested this week in St. Lucie County.

Markel Green, aka Booge, was wanted on charges of murder, drug trafficking and robbery when he was a member of the Uptown street gang in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., court records show.

Green is listed as a co-defendant along with dozens of other gang members wanted by federal authorities for a gang war between the Uptown and Downtown street gangs in New York.

Thirty-one gang members are facing federal racketeering charges including murder and conspiracy, NBC New York reported Thursday as part of a recently unsealed indictment.

U.S. Marshals arrested Green on Wednesday. Green appeared before a federal judge in Fort Pierce Thursday and agreed to be relocated to New York to face charges.

