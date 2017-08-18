1 Dead after pest control truck & minivan crash - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

1 Dead after pest control truck & minivan crash

One person died and two were injured when a pest control truck collided with a minivan Thursday in Indian River County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. at 43rd Avenue SW and 5th St. SW.

Investigators said it appeared the driver of the truck became unresponsive, traveled into a northbound lane and sideswiped the minivan.

The truck then left the road, crossed a grass shoulder and ended up in a canal, according to FHP.

The driver, later identified as 52-year-old Raymond Charles Anderson of Port St. Lucie, was taken to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

A woman and child in the minivan received minor injuries.

