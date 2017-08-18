1 Dead after pest control truck & minivan crash

-
Under fire over competence and moral leadership, Trump defends Confederate statues and attacks his critics.
Bannon's stormy tenure as Trump's top strategist started the day he took the job, with outcry from civil rights and pro-equality groups.
In anticipation of a possible KKK rally in Durham, NC, residents flooded the streets to protest.
Some cruise passengers will have the ultimate soundtrack for Monday's solar eclipse when Bonnie Tyler sings her hit "Total Eclipse of the Heart" on board.
It happened when they and their 3-month-old daughter were lying near the phone, which they said was not charging and hadn't been used for a while.
One person died and two were injured when a pest control truck collided with a minivan Thursday in Indian River County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. at 43rd Avenue SW and 5th St. SW.
Investigators said it appeared the driver of the truck became unresponsive, traveled into a northbound lane and sideswiped the minivan.
The truck then left the road, crossed a grass shoulder and ended up in a canal, according to FHP.
The driver, later identified as 52-year-old Raymond Charles Anderson of Port St. Lucie, was taken to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
A woman and child in the minivan received minor injuries.