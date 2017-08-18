Man accused of threatening bus driver, deputy - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man accused of threatening bus driver, deputy

A man threatened to shoot a bus driver at the same bus stop in Belle Glade where three people were shot in July, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The threat happened Wednesday morning near the Health Department on State Road 80, according to a probable cause affidavit.

A deputy who arrived on the scene said he saw a man walking across a parking lot and heard him say to the bus driver, "I am going to shoot your ass."

The deputy said when he tried to stop and question the man, later identified as 23-year-old Jacorey'eon Jamar Ellick, he refused.

The deputy said he was able to handcuff Ellick and prevented him from escaping until other units arrived.

Ellick was placed in a patrol car but began spitting, kicking and later slamming his head into a metal partition, according to the affidavit.

The deputy said that once Ellick was arrested he threatened to kill the deputy, his family, and other law enforcement officials.

He's charged with resisting officer (with violence), criminal mischief and corruption by threat against public official.

He was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail.

 

