3 Arrested in Port St. Lucie drug raid

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla.-- All is quiet at a home in the 2400 block of SE Melaleuca Boulevard, but signs of the early morning drug raid are still visible.

Police served a search warrant after tips from neighbors led them to the home.

Drug agents wearing masks escorted people out in handcuffs.

Neighbors said that they heard loud noises just before 6 a.m. Friday and what sounded like a flash bang grenade as a SWAT team entered the home.

Multiple windows of the home were blown out.

Inside, agents said they found ecstasy, oxycodone, cocaine, and a gun.

Police arrested Ladameon Murphy, Travis Laird and Emanuella Pierre Toussaint.

The three are being charged with several drug-related offenses.

The police department underscored that this scene is unusual for this part of town.

"It is a busy thoroughfare, kind of, for a lot of the homes in the eastern part of the city. But as far as drug sales or an open air drug market or anything like that, we don't see that in that area," said Port St. Lucie Master Sergeant Frank Sabol.

Murphy, Laird, and Pierre-Toussaint were booked into the St. Lucie County Jail.

