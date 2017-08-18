Diver bitten by shark - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Diver bitten by shark

A diver has reported being bitten by a shark, according to Palm Beach County Fire-Rescue.

The diver said it happened while he was spearfishing.

Fire-Rescue responded to the 1100 block or Love St in Jupiter to transport the diver to a hospital

This story will be updated when more information is available.

 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.