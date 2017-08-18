Search for answers 1 year after man's death - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Search for answers 1 year after man's death

Story Video: Click here

Rose Bell misses her baby brother.

"It's just like a nightmare. It's like I look for him I can hear his voice, I will never forget," Bell said.

A year ago this month, someone shot and killed 53-year-old Robert Mack.

Police found his body in his friend's truck in Lake Worth.

Mack's family members are hoping their fliers generate tips so homicide detectives can find his killer.

"We would like to share that you took a brother, a dad, you took a friend, you took a loved one away from us and it hurts so bad," sister Carolyn Mack Sheard said.

The family believes someone knows something. They just need a little push to come forward.  

"If anybody knows anything they can share with us or with the Sheriff's Department to bring this to a closure because we miss Robert so very much," Mack Sheard said.

"This will not be a cold case," said Bell. "We will keep going and walking and knocking on doors until we get some answers."
 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.