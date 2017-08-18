Search for answers 1 year after man's death

Residents of Durham, NC residents heard rumors of a KKK rally at their court house, hundreds flooded the streets to protest. However, the white supremacy group never showed.

It wasn't the catch a Florida fisherman was hoping for.

Bannon's stormy tenure as Trump's top strategist started the day he took the job, with outcry from civil rights and pro-equality groups.

Under fire over competence and moral leadership, Trump defends Confederate statues and attacks his critics.

Soothing the nation? Trump struggles like no other president

Spanish police kill five suspects connected to the Barcelona van attack that killed 13 people, as the manhunt intensified for the perpetrators of Europe's latest rampage claimed by the Islamic State group.

Rose Bell misses her baby brother.

"It's just like a nightmare. It's like I look for him I can hear his voice, I will never forget," Bell said.

A year ago this month, someone shot and killed 53-year-old Robert Mack.

Police found his body in his friend's truck in Lake Worth.

Mack's family members are hoping their fliers generate tips so homicide detectives can find his killer.

"We would like to share that you took a brother, a dad, you took a friend, you took a loved one away from us and it hurts so bad," sister Carolyn Mack Sheard said.

The family believes someone knows something. They just need a little push to come forward.

"If anybody knows anything they can share with us or with the Sheriff's Department to bring this to a closure because we miss Robert so very much," Mack Sheard said.

"This will not be a cold case," said Bell. "We will keep going and walking and knocking on doors until we get some answers."

