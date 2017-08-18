Fatal crash closes road in WPB - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Fatal crash closes road in WPB

A fatal motorcycle vs. vehicle crash has closed the eastbound lanes of Okeechobee Boulevard at the Citation Boulevard intersection Friday evening, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. 

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

