MCSO K-9 Kaspar recovering from surgery

Spanish police kill five suspects connected to the Barcelona van attack that killed 13 people, as the manhunt intensified for the perpetrators of Europe's latest rampage claimed by the Islamic State group.
Martin County Sheriff's Office K-9 Kaspar underwent emergency surgery Friday.
Kasper's handler, Deputy Ron Manganiello, noticed his 5-year-old partner was not feeling well. Deputy Manganiello immediately took Kaspar to the veterinarian, where it was determined that Kaspar was suffering from serious internal distress, according to a news release.
A large tumor at the bottom of Kaspar's liver ruptured and caused internal bleeding.
The tumor was removed and doctors say the surgery was successful, but the K-9 faces a long recovery.
Kaspar is recovering and will remain at the animal hospital for the next few days.
Doctors say Kaspar would not have survived if the internal bleeding had not been immediately addressed.
"Please keep Kaspar and Deputy Manganiello in your thoughts and prayers in these critical hours. We will keep you posted on Kaspar’s progress," said the Martin County Sheriff's Office in a news release.