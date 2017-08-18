MCSO K-9 Kaspar recovering from surgery

It wasn't the catch a Florida fisherman was hoping for.

Bannon's stormy tenure as Trump's top strategist started the day he took the job, with outcry from civil rights and pro-equality groups.

Charlottesville Mayor Mike Signer has called for the removal of the Robert E. Lee statue, as well as a ban on open and concealed carry during public events.

Spanish police kill five suspects connected to the Barcelona van attack that killed 13 people, as the manhunt intensified for the perpetrators of Europe's latest rampage claimed by the Islamic State group.

Under fire over competence and moral leadership, Trump defends Confederate statues and attacks his critics.

Soothing the nation? Trump struggles like no other president

Martin County Sheriff's Office K-9 Kaspar underwent emergency surgery Friday.

Kasper's handler, Deputy Ron Manganiello, noticed his 5-year-old partner was not feeling well. Deputy Manganiello immediately took Kaspar to the veterinarian, where it was determined that Kaspar was suffering from serious internal distress, according to a news release.

A large tumor at the bottom of Kaspar's liver ruptured and caused internal bleeding.

The tumor was removed and doctors say the surgery was successful, but the K-9 faces a long recovery.

Kaspar is recovering and will remain at the animal hospital for the next few days.

Doctors say Kaspar would not have survived if the internal bleeding had not been immediately addressed.

"Please keep Kaspar and Deputy Manganiello in your thoughts and prayers in these critical hours. We will keep you posted on Kaspar’s progress," said the Martin County Sheriff's Office in a news release.



