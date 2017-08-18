WATCH: Tornado touches down in IRC - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

WATCH: Tornado touches down in IRC

Story Video: Click here

As some strong storms moved through parts of Indian River County, a driver captured a video of a tornado and shared with WPTV. 

The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down out in the fields. 

No one was hurt and there was no report of damage. 

 

 

 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.