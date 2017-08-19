Tropical Storm Harvey heads through Caribbean

Story Video: Click here

MIAMI (AP) -- Tropical Storm Harvey is moving through the Caribbean Sea on a projected course that would have it approaching Central America and the Yucatan Peninsula next week.

The storm's maximum sustained winds early Saturday are 40 mph (65 kph).

Harvey is centered about 280 miles (450 kilometers) south-southwest of St. Croix and is moving west near 21 mph (33 kph).

SUMMARY OF 500 AM AST...0900 UTC...INFORMATION----------------------------------------------LOCATION...13.8N 65.9WABOUT 280 MI...450 KM SSW OF ST. CROIXABOUT 235 MI...375 KM ENE OF CURACAOMAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...40 MPH...65 KM/HPRESENT MOVEMENT...W OR 275 DEGREES AT 21 MPH...33 KM/HMINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...1005 MB...29.68 INCHESWATCHES AND WARNINGS--------------------There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.Interests in the Caribbean Sea and the adjacent land areas ofeastern Central America and northern South America should monitorthe progress of Harvey.DISCUSSION AND 48-HOUR OUTLOOK------------------------------At 500 AM AST (0900 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Harvey waslocated near latitude 13.8 North, longitude 65.9 West. Harvey ismoving toward the west near 21 mph (33 km/h), and this generalmotion is expected for the next couple of days. On the forecasttrack, the center of Harvey will move across the eastern and centralCaribbean Sea over the weekend.Maximum sustained winds remain near 40 mph (65 km/h) with highergusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours.Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles (110 km),primarily to the north of the center.The estimated minimum central pressure is 1005 mb (29.68 inches).HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND----------------------RAINFALL: Locally heavy rain could occur today over Aruba, Bonaire,Curacao and the offshore islands of northern Venezuela.