Florida students could get help from settlement

Bannon's stormy tenure as Trump's top strategist started the day he took the job, with outcry from civil rights and pro-equality groups.

Charlottesville Mayor Mike Signer has called for the removal of the Robert E. Lee statue, as well as a ban on open and concealed carry during public events.

Charlottesville mayor calls for removal of Lee statue, limits to open carry

Under fire over competence and moral leadership, Trump defends Confederate statues and attacks his critics.

Soothing the nation? Trump struggles like no other president

Spanish police kill five suspects connected to the Barcelona van attack that killed 13 people, as the manhunt intensified for the perpetrators of Europe's latest rampage claimed by the Islamic State group.

No one won Wednesday night's $430 million jackpot, the 19th straight time the drawing has come up flat.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) -- Nearly 5,000 students from Florida are expected to share in a settlement that federal regulators and 13 states reached with a student loan company that authorities allege engaged in predatory lending practices.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau filed a lawsuit and settlement against Aequitas Capital Management, a private equity fund that purchased or funded $230 million in loans to students at Corinthian Colleges.

Corinthian was a private college that went out of business in 2015 on allegations of fraud.

Under the proposed settlement, Aequitas would forgive $183.3 million in loans or reduce the size of the loans.

Approximately 41,000 students nationwide could be eligible for the settlement.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said Friday that Florida's share is expected to be more than $18 million.