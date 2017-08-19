Man arrested after 3 children found dead in home

Bannon's stormy tenure as Trump's top strategist started the day he took the job, with outcry from civil rights and pro-equality groups.

Charlottesville Mayor Mike Signer has called for the removal of the Robert E. Lee statue, as well as a ban on open and concealed carry during public events.

Under fire over competence and moral leadership, Trump defends Confederate statues and attacks his critics.

Soothing the nation? Trump struggles like no other president

Spanish police kill five suspects connected to the Barcelona van attack that killed 13 people, as the manhunt intensified for the perpetrators of Europe's latest rampage claimed by the Islamic State group.

No one won Wednesday night's $430 million jackpot, the 19th straight time the drawing has come up flat.

CLINTON, Md. (AP) -- Police say an arrest has been made in the slayings of three girls under the age of 10 who were found in a home in Clinton, a Maryland suburb of Washington, D.C.

Prince George's County Police Department officials say in a release that 24-year-old Clinton resident Antonio Williams was arrested Friday night. No further information was immediately available.

Police previously said an adult family member found the dead children - all with trauma to their bodies - inside the home.

Prince George's County Deputy Chief Sammy Patel on Friday called the slayings "one of the most difficult scenes" that the department's officers have encountered, and said the department will provide counseling services to responding officers.

Investigators not yet disclosed how, or even if, the three girls were related.