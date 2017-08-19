"Shooting For Peace" basketball event held - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Sometimes all it takes is sport to bring a community together.

That was the case Saturday morning at the Salvation Army Community Center in West Palm Beach.

The inaugural "Shooting For Peace" event was all about bridging the gap between law enforcement and the community.

The free basketball clinic brought together area youngsters to play ball with West Palm Beach police officers.

Police Chief Sarah Mooney said, "Kids is where you start. So if you can get the kids to interact with the police at a younger age, as they get older, it can't harm it can't hurt at all - it's got to be a good thing."

The event was funded by the West Palm Beach Police Foundation alongside Cops and Scholars.
 

