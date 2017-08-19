"Shooting For Peace" basketball event held

Bannon's stormy tenure as Trump's top strategist started the day he took the job, with outcry from civil rights and pro-equality groups.

Charlottesville Mayor Mike Signer has called for the removal of the Robert E. Lee statue, as well as a ban on open and concealed carry during public events.

Charlottesville mayor calls for removal of Lee statue, limits to open carry

Under fire over competence and moral leadership, Trump defends Confederate statues and attacks his critics.

Soothing the nation? Trump struggles like no other president

Spanish police kill five suspects connected to the Barcelona van attack that killed 13 people, as the manhunt intensified for the perpetrators of Europe's latest rampage claimed by the Islamic State group.

No one won Wednesday night's $430 million jackpot, the 19th straight time the drawing has come up flat.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Sometimes all it takes is sport to bring a community together.

That was the case Saturday morning at the Salvation Army Community Center in West Palm Beach.

The inaugural "Shooting For Peace" event was all about bridging the gap between law enforcement and the community.

The free basketball clinic brought together area youngsters to play ball with West Palm Beach police officers.

Police Chief Sarah Mooney said, "Kids is where you start. So if you can get the kids to interact with the police at a younger age, as they get older, it can't harm it can't hurt at all - it's got to be a good thing."

The event was funded by the West Palm Beach Police Foundation alongside Cops and Scholars.

