T.D. Harvey heads through Caribbean - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

T.D. Harvey heads through Caribbean

Story Video: Click here

MIAMI -- Harvey has weakened to a Tropical Depression as it moves through the Caribbean Sea.

RELATED: Hurricane Survival Guide

The storm's maximum sustained winds early Saturday are 35 mph (55 kph).

Harvey is centered about 140 miles (225 kilometers) east of Curacao and is moving west near 22 mph (35 kph).

 

	
...HARVEY WEAKENS TO A TROPICAL DEPRESSION...SUMMARY OF 500 PM EDT...2100 UTC...INFORMATION----------------------------------------------LOCATION...14.1N 70.0WABOUT 140 MI...225 KM NNW OF CURACAOABOUT 885 MI...1425 KM E OF CABO GRACIAS A DIOS ON NIC/HON BORDERMAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...35 MPH...55 KM/HPRESENT MOVEMENT...W OR 275 DEGREES AT 22 MPH...35 KM/HMINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...1007 MB...29.74 INCHESWATCHES AND WARNINGS--------------------There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.Interests in the central and western Caribbean Sea, northernNicaragua, northern Honduras, Belize, and the Yucatan Peninsula ofMexico should monitor the progress of Harvey.  Watches may berequired for portions of these areas tonight.DISCUSSION AND 48-HOUR OUTLOOK------------------------------At 500 PM EDT (2100 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Harveywas located near latitude 14.1 North, longitude 70.0 West. Thedepression is moving toward the west near 22 mph (35 km/h) and thisgeneral motion is expected to continue through Sunday.  A turntoward the west-northwest is expected Sunday night or Monday.  Onthe forecast track, the center of Harvey will move across thecentral and western Caribbean Sea through Monday.Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts.Some slow strengthening is possible during the next couple of days,and Harvey could regain tropical storm status Sunday or Sundaynight.The estimated minimum central pressure is 1007 mb (29.74 inches).HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND----------------------None.
Scripps Only Content 2017




































Powered by Frankly

	

    
	

		1100 Banyan Blvd.

			West Palm Beach, FL 33401

		

		

			FCC Public File
 
			EEO Report
 
			Closed Captioning
		

	

	

		

			

				
Home

				
			

			

				
News

					
				

			

				
Weather

							
			

			

				
About Us

				
			

		

	

	

		
		

			All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read 

our Privacy Policy, and Terms of 

Service, and Ad Choices.