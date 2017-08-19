T.D. Harvey heads through Caribbean

Story Video: Click here

MIAMI -- Harvey has weakened to a Tropical Depression as it moves through the Caribbean Sea.

The storm's maximum sustained winds early Saturday are 35 mph (55 kph).

Harvey is centered about 140 miles (225 kilometers) east of Curacao and is moving west near 22 mph (35 kph).

...HARVEY WEAKENS TO A TROPICAL DEPRESSION...SUMMARY OF 500 PM EDT...2100 UTC...INFORMATION----------------------------------------------LOCATION...14.1N 70.0WABOUT 140 MI...225 KM NNW OF CURACAOABOUT 885 MI...1425 KM E OF CABO GRACIAS A DIOS ON NIC/HON BORDERMAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...35 MPH...55 KM/HPRESENT MOVEMENT...W OR 275 DEGREES AT 22 MPH...35 KM/HMINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...1007 MB...29.74 INCHESWATCHES AND WARNINGS--------------------There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.Interests in the central and western Caribbean Sea, northernNicaragua, northern Honduras, Belize, and the Yucatan Peninsula ofMexico should monitor the progress of Harvey. Watches may berequired for portions of these areas tonight.DISCUSSION AND 48-HOUR OUTLOOK------------------------------At 500 PM EDT (2100 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Harveywas located near latitude 14.1 North, longitude 70.0 West. Thedepression is moving toward the west near 22 mph (35 km/h) and thisgeneral motion is expected to continue through Sunday. A turntoward the west-northwest is expected Sunday night or Monday. Onthe forecast track, the center of Harvey will move across thecentral and western Caribbean Sea through Monday.Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts.Some slow strengthening is possible during the next couple of days,and Harvey could regain tropical storm status Sunday or Sundaynight.The estimated minimum central pressure is 1007 mb (29.74 inches).HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND----------------------None.