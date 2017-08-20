Comedian Dick Gregory dies at age 84 - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Comedian Dick Gregory dies at age 84

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Dick Gregory, who broke racial barriers in the 1960s and used his humor to spread messages of social justice and nutritional health, has died.

He was 84. Gregory's son, Christian, told The Associated Press his father died late Saturday in Washington, D.C. after being hospitalized for about a week.

