Bannon's stormy tenure as Trump's top strategist started the day he took the job, with outcry from civil rights and pro-equality groups.

Charlottesville Mayor Mike Signer has called for the removal of the Robert E. Lee statue, as well as a ban on open and concealed carry during public events.

Charlottesville mayor calls for removal of Lee statue, limits to open carry

Under fire over competence and moral leadership, Trump defends Confederate statues and attacks his critics.

Soothing the nation? Trump struggles like no other president

Spanish police kill five suspects connected to the Barcelona van attack that killed 13 people, as the manhunt intensified for the perpetrators of Europe's latest rampage claimed by the Islamic State group.

No one won Wednesday night's $430 million jackpot, the 19th straight time the drawing has come up flat.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) -- A lawyer must pay a $20,000 fine for making a bomb threat to a day care center at the federal courthouse in Syracuse.

Jacqueline Jones of Syracuse pleaded guilty Friday to misdemeanor false reporting of an incident. She admitted she called in a bomb threat to the day care center in February 2015 because she wanted to avoid a contentious court hearing.

Prosecutors say the threat caused fear and chaos in the day care, where there were 70 children.

Jones was sentenced to a year of probation and a $20,000 fine, but avoided jail time. Prosecutors had recommended six months in jail