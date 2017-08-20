Tampa police officer shoots suspect during fight

Bannon's stormy tenure as Trump's top strategist started the day he took the job, with outcry from civil rights and pro-equality groups.

Charlottesville Mayor Mike Signer has called for the removal of the Robert E. Lee statue, as well as a ban on open and concealed carry during public events.

Charlottesville mayor calls for removal of Lee statue, limits to open carry

Under fire over competence and moral leadership, Trump defends Confederate statues and attacks his critics.

Soothing the nation? Trump struggles like no other president

Spanish police kill five suspects connected to the Barcelona van attack that killed 13 people, as the manhunt intensified for the perpetrators of Europe's latest rampage claimed by the Islamic State group.

No one won Wednesday night's $430 million jackpot, the 19th straight time the drawing has come up flat.

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) -- Authorities in Florida say a police officer is on administrative leave following the shooting of a suspect.

The Tampa Police Department says in a statement that the officer shot the man during an altercation Sunday morning.

Two officers were called to the scene for a report that two men were trespassing in a vacant house.

One of the men got into a fight with the two officers, and one of the officers fired his weapon, striking the man.

The police agency says the officer feared for his life.

The officers weren't injured, and the wounded suspect was taken to a hospital.

The police agency says it doesn't know the condition of the man, who wasn't immediately identified.