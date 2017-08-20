Good Samaritans rescue driver from truck crash - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Good Samaritans rescue driver from truck crash

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. -- A driver was rescued after crashing a truck on Cove Road in Martin County on Sunday.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office says Good Samaritans are credited with saving the driver after they struck a tree.

The driver was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

