Confederate monument defaced in West Palm Beach

Bannon's stormy tenure as Trump's top strategist started the day he took the job, with outcry from civil rights and pro-equality groups.

Charlottesville Mayor Mike Signer has called for the removal of the Robert E. Lee statue, as well as a ban on open and concealed carry during public events.

Charlottesville mayor calls for removal of Lee statue, limits to open carry

Under fire over competence and moral leadership, Trump defends Confederate statues and attacks his critics.

Soothing the nation? Trump struggles like no other president

Spanish police kill five suspects connected to the Barcelona van attack that killed 13 people, as the manhunt intensified for the perpetrators of Europe's latest rampage claimed by the Islamic State group.

No one won Wednesday night's $430 million jackpot, the 19th straight time the drawing has come up flat.

Red, vulgar graffiti covers a Confederate monument in Woodlawn Cemetery in West Palm Beach.

The spray paint says, “Antifa **** Nazi & KKK.”

Antifa is a left-wing movement. The word is an abbreviation of "anti-fascist."

There is also visible damage to the side of the monument. Pieces of stone are on the ground next to it.

The city of West Palm Beach owns Woodlawn Cemetery, however, the monument is privately owned by the Daughters of the Confederacy.

The monument has a Confederate flag on it, which now has red spray-painted arrows pointing at it, and says it was erected in 1941.

Mayor Jeri Muoio said she contacted the city’s parks and recreation department to clean it up.

When the cemetery was closed Sunday at 4 p.m., the graffiti still remained.

Muoio said the clean up will likely happen Monday.

She said the city is looking into the vandalism.

Muoio said she knows many people are feeling heightened emotions right now about all of this.

She said the city took down its Confederate symbols several years ago and the city has been in contact with the Daughters of the Confederacy concerning the future of the monument in Woodlawn Cemetery.