Confederate monument defaced in West Palm Beach

Red, vulgar graffiti covers a Confederate monument in Woodlawn Cemetery in West Palm Beach.

The spray paint says, “Antifa **** Nazi & KKK.”

Antifa is a left-wing movement. The word is an abbreviation of "anti-fascist."

There is also visible damage to the side of the monument. Pieces of stone are on the ground next to it.

The city of West Palm Beach owns Woodlawn Cemetery, however, the monument is privately owned by the Daughters of the Confederacy.

The monument has a Confederate flag on it, which now has red spray-painted arrows pointing at it, and says it was erected in 1941.

Mayor Jeri Muoio said she contacted the city’s parks and recreation department to clean it up.

When the cemetery was closed Sunday at 4 p.m., the graffiti still remained.

Muoio said the clean up will likely happen Monday.

She said the city is looking into the vandalism.

Muoio said she knows many people are feeling heightened emotions right now about all of this.

She said the city took down its Confederate symbols several years ago and the city has been in contact with the Daughters of the Confederacy concerning the future of the monument in Woodlawn Cemetery.

