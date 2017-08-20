Boy with Autism gets superhero birthday party

Bannon's stormy tenure as Trump's top strategist started the day he took the job, with outcry from civil rights and pro-equality groups.

Charlottesville Mayor Mike Signer has called for the removal of the Robert E. Lee statue, as well as a ban on open and concealed carry during public events.

Under fire over competence and moral leadership, Trump defends Confederate statues and attacks his critics.

Soothing the nation? Trump struggles like no other president

Spanish police kill five suspects connected to the Barcelona van attack that killed 13 people, as the manhunt intensified for the perpetrators of Europe's latest rampage claimed by the Islamic State group.

No one won Wednesday night's $430 million jackpot, the 19th straight time the drawing has come up flat.

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- The local 13-year-old with Autism who only had one wish, to have a few friends and a birthday party, had his celebration fit for a superhero on Sunday in Port St. Lucie.

After NewsChannel 5's initial story on William Morales, the community came together and made his wish come true.

It happened Sunday afternoon at Super-Play in Port St. Lucie.

William was ushered in by all of his favorite superheroes, along with hundreds of community members who came out to be his friends.

William's mother Tricia says he was bullied in school for being on the Autism spectrum.

She hopes he can be an example to make change and stop bullying.

"This is a community that came together for my son…but to make everybody aware that we are going to stand against bullying and alienation," she said.

The party was organized by "Crowdfunnit", a non-profit organization that puts together similar events for kids across the country.