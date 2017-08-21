Boy with autism gets superhero birthday party - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Boy with autism gets superhero birthday party

A Port St. Lucie 13-year-old with autism, who only had one wish to have a few friends and a birthday party, had a celebration fit for a superhero on Sunday.

After NewsChannel 5's initial story on William Morales, the community came together and made his wish come true.

It happened Sunday afternoon at Super-Play in Port St. Lucie.

William was ushered in by all of his favorite superheroes, along with hundreds of community members who came out to be his friends.

William's mother Tricia says he was bullied in school for being on the autism spectrum.

She hopes he can be an example to make change and stop bullying.

"This is a community that came together for my son … but to make everybody aware that we are going to stand against bullying and alienation," Tricia said.

The party was organized by "Crowdfunnit," a non-profit organization that puts together similar events for kids across the country.

