So. Fla. Science Center ready for solar eclipse

Bannon's stormy tenure as Trump's top strategist started the day he took the job, with outcry from civil rights and pro-equality groups.

Charlottesville Mayor Mike Signer has called for the removal of the Robert E. Lee statue, as well as a ban on open and concealed carry during public events.

Under fire over competence and moral leadership, Trump defends Confederate statues and attacks his critics.

Spanish police kill five suspects connected to the Barcelona van attack that killed 13 people, as the manhunt intensified for the perpetrators of Europe's latest rampage claimed by the Islamic State group.

No one won Wednesday night's $430 million jackpot, the 19th straight time the drawing has come up flat.

Monday is the day many people have been looking forward to for days and in some cases years. The day of the much talked about total solar eclipse has finally arrived!

While South Florida is not in the path of totality, it will still be a sight to see in our area.

The South Florida Science Center is hosting an eclipse viewing party from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to celebrate the big event.

The center says their phones have been ringing off the hook with people asking questions about the eclipse and about their availability of eclipse glasses.

Because of the high demand, the science center says they will be limiting the glasses to one pair per family or group of four people. They have 200 pairs of glasses to give out and say the eclipse will last long enough that people can share.

They will also have hands-on activities and fun for the whole family during the event.

WPTV.com will be streaming the eclipse Monday afternoon.